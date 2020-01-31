McNeese Softball Opens Season One Week From Today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One week from today, McNeese softball will take the field against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 4 p.m. in its season opener at its own Cowgirl Classic.
For the past month the Cowgirls have been hard at it on the field, in the classroom, and in the weight room in preparation for this day and fourth year head coach James Landreneau has been impressed with what he has seen so far.
“I love the way this team competes and the energy they play with,” said Landreneau. “Every day feels like game day with this group. They are competing with extreme intensity from the first pitch to the last. Every scrimmage has been an evenly matched battle with players flying around the field.”
The Cowgirls return 16 letterwinners from last season including seven position starters, four pitchers who have all seen a good amount of time in the circle during their careers, two redshirts, and 10 newcomers.
Of the returnees, six are seniors including pitchers Alexsandra Flores and Caroline Settle along with shortstop Cori McCrary, utility Alexandria Saldivar, and outfielders Brenique Wright and Lauren Brown.
“Without a doubt our team unity and leadership are our strengths. This is a selfless group with a mission to accomplish and no one cares who gets the credit. These student-athletes have a relentless work ethic and unwavering drive. These things were obvious the first day of camp when they reported in outstanding shape and they crushed every fitness test.”
The Cowgirls also return sophomore Saleen Flores and junior Ashley Koncir in the circle along with freshman Whitney Tate to complete the pitching staff.
“Our pitching staff has been consistent and effective. They have done an outstanding job of attacking the strike zone and commanding scrimmages.”
When asked which players have surprised him so far, Landreneau replied “this is a tough question, we have several players that I feel are playing at a high level right now but if I had to narrow it down to one or two- Cori McCrary and Ali (Alexandria) Saldivar have been consistent on both sides of the ball.”
McCrary returns as the Cowgirls top hitter following a .305 batting average with 61 hits and 28 RBI, and a team high 37 stolen bases last season. Saldivar had a .212 batting average with 38 hits, nine doubles and 18 RBI a year ago.
One player to keep an eye on is junior outfielder Toni Perrin. Last season Perrin stepped in when Wright went down with an injury and ended the season with 38 hits, a .238 average, six doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI along with 12 stolen bases.
“Toni is a player that has shown a great deal of maturity this season. She has game changing tools and she will be a key to our success this season.”
In order to help prepare the Cowgirls for conference play and beyond, a challenging schedule is one the coaching staff has always tried to put together and this year isn’t any different than in the past.
“Every season we look to put together a schedule that will challenge our team while preparing us for conference and postseason play. This season we feel we were able to accomplish that goal with a national challenging schedule. We will be tested on the road as well as in front of our fans at Joe Miller Field.”
McNeese will play teams from 10 different conferences including seven teams that either advanced to the NCAA Tournament or the NISC last year.
The schedule has the Cowgirls taking part in four regular season tournaments including its own to start the season. McNeese will also take part in the Scrap Yard Tournament, the Mardi Gras Mambo hosted by Southeastern Louisiana, and the Easton Crimson Classic hosted by Alabama.
McNeese will face four teams that were ranked in several national preseason polls. Among those ranked were Alabama who was either the top ranked team in the nation or ranked second along with Arizona, UL-Lafayette and LSU. San Diego State is received votes in some of the polls.
McNeese will face both Alabama and Arizona at the Easton Crimson Classic at the end of February and will play UL-Lafayette in a home and home game while hosting LSU on April 28.
Seven teams on the schedule were picked to either win their conference or finish second. North Texas, Alabama, and UL-Lafayette were all picked to win their conference. Jacksonville State, San Diego State, Troy and Prairie View were picked to finish second in their respective conferences.
Throughout the schedule, McNeese will play against 10 players named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List. Alabama and Arizona have players three on the list, UL-Lafayette has two, LSU and UT-Arlington each have one.
The Southland Conference opening series is scheduled for March 6-7 at home against Abilene Christian. The conference tournament is scheduled for May 5-8 and will be hosted by Southeastern Louisiana.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.