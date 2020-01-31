McNeese baseball head coach Justin Hill talks 2020 team

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a full week of intrasquad games and practices, Head Baseball Coach Justin Hill sat down and answered some questions about the team and about the rest of the practice schedule before the season begins on February 14.
How has the team looked in practice and intrasquad so far?
“For starters, most folks don’t realize just how long the time is between when fall ball ends and spring practice begins. During that time, the NCAA rules don’t permit us to be together until classes resume in the spring. We had almost eight weeks apart from each other after Thanksgiving until now. The boys came back in good shape and ready to get to work, which is a good sign of their individual work ethic & personal responsibility.”
Who has surprised you in their play so far?
“I think it’s too early to single out any individual player this early, but the overall continuity between the players & the team’s ability to retain the improvements we saw at the end of fall ball are very encouraging.”
Who do you think has a chance to be a breakout player for the team this year, and why?
“Too many to list at this point. I could go down our roster and tell you how most of them could breakout and impact this team in a big way. I don’t think breaking out is something you predict. I think you put the work in and when you look back, you realize when the “breakout” happened.”
What strengths does this team have that you’ve seen thus far?
“Their “want to” is huge both individually and collectively, but their willingness to put the work in has a chance to be a separator. We’ve also moved on from last year; I noticed that in September. They realize last year’s accomplishment won’t win this year’s games.”
Intrasquad Schedule:
Friday 1:30 pm
Saturday 1 pm (Alumni Game)
Sunday 2 pm
