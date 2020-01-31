Local business owner concerned over Moss Bluff Elementary traffic

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A traffic problem that was fixed has worsened another in Moss Bluff.
Just last year, Ryan Chesson, a local business owner in Moss Bluff, was concerned traffic from Moss Bluff Elementary was unsafe for drivers and hindering his business on School Street.
“The police jury just passed a new ordinance stating there was no stopping, standing traffic on both lanes of School street. So, this has helped. What we’ve done is we’ve eliminated all traffic from school street until 2:30,” Chesson said.
Eliminated from School Street, and moved elsewhere.
“What this has kinda created was more of a problem on highway 378 (LA-378) because they can’t park on school street until 2:30 p.m.," Commander James McGee with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Which Chesson said is still posing a problem for his hair salon’s clients and other area businesses.
“From the hours of 1:30 to 2:30 these businesses are having a hard time getting clients inside their business. Revenue is dropping. So, you’re having to move appointments, you’re noticing a slow spot in your schedule because they can’t access your business," Chesson said.
McGee said he understands people need to pick up their kids, but safety is their number one priority.
“We are called out there with so many complaints, we address it. If we feel like somebody is obstructing a parish road or a state highway. You know, we remove them. We have not written any tickets, nor do we want to," McGee said.
State Police said if anyone parks in the way of traffic, they could face a fine of $194.50.
Unfortunately, the school board said these traffic issues are out of their control, saying the school is landlocked and they’re currently using all the land available to divert traffic.
