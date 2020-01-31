Lake Charles Memorial Hospital receives trauma designation, the first in SWLA.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is now a Level 3 trauma center, the only hospital in the Lake Area with trauma designation.
The hospital received trauma 3 certification from the American College of Surgeons. Previously, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital had no trauma designations and had to send patients elsewhere.
General Surgeon Dr. Darin Doumite said the achievement is vital to the community.
“We all know that the first hour of trauma, is the most critical hour, the golden hour, so if you’re being picked up from the crime scene, or a car wreck and you have to be transported an hour to two hours than your mortality rate is inevitably going to go up," Doumite said. "I think we’ve experienced and seen survival rates improving as our trauma program has evolved.”
The trauma center allows patients in Southwest Louisiana to stay close to their families, which can be crucial for the elderly.
“The leading cause of injury are elderly falls, so if we’re having to send a lot of patients out of the area, sometimes their families can’t stay with them and can’t go to those other facilities, so they’re able to stay here now,” said Tracie Kyle, Trauma Program Coordinator at LCMH.
Lake Charles’ rapid growth is what prompted the need for a trauma designated hospital, Kyle said.
“We were in desperate need of a higher level of care in our area," Kyle said. "Our volume has increased dramatically in the last two years. We went from about 800 trauma patients a year, to now we’re seeing close to 1500 patients a year.”
The biggest difference between LCMH and a level 2 trauma designated hospital is that neurosurgeons have to be present at all times. Currently, neurosurgeons are in the facility 20 days out of the month. The hospital still sends patients to other trauma centers if needed, but not that often.
“Since the recruitment of more specialized surgeons, neurosurgery, orthopedics, our numbers have drastically decreased," Kyle said. We’re sending out a handful of patients a month if that.”
The hospital said it’s goal is to become a Level 2 trauma center.
