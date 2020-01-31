KPLC newscasts now available on Apple TV

KPLC newscasts now available on Apple TV
January 31, 2020 at 12:27 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 12:27 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There’s a new way to watch KPLC newscasts.

Our newscasts are now available on Apple TV devices.

Just search for KPLC and install the app and you’re set to watch us live! You can also watch previous newscasts, get the latest on weather and sports and watch any of our web series.

If you don’t have an Apple TV, we also have numerous other ways to watch, including online on your computer or your phone at https://www.kplctv.com/live/

Our newscasts are also available on ROKU and on Amazon Fire.

HOW TO WATCH KPLC

KPLC’s HD/digital channels over the air:

· KPLC - 7.1

· CW - 7.2

· Bounce TV - 7.3

· Grit - 7.4

KPLC’s HD/digital channels on Suddenlink:

· KPLC - 9

· CW - 7

· Bounce TV - 130

· Grit - 131

KPLC on ROKU

· Search for KPLC in your ROKU menu

KPLC on Amazon Fire

· Search for KPLC in your Amazon Fire menu

KPLC apps

· Apple

· Android

Online

· Watch online on your computer or your phone at https://www.kplctv.com/live/

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.