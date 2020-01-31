Housing NOLA includes Lake Charles as Part of Listening Tour

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Housing Louisiana and Housing NOLA is coming to Lake Charles on Feb. 3 with their statewide listening tour.
From 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. the event will be held at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Allen P. Multipurpose Annex (2000 Moeling Street).
“The goal of the listening tour is to work with residents, business owners and other community stakeholders to develop a statewide set of priorities to address the state’s affordable housing issues,” according to Tom Hoefer, Communications & Media Director.
“Affordable housing is a challenge across America and Southwest Louisiana is no exception. Every day, individuals are looking for clean, safe, housing - to no avail,” Director of CPPJ’s Department of Human Services, said Tarek Polite said. “If community members take collective action to assist us by participating in this listening tour with our strategic partner Housing NOLA, we have a greater opportunity to educate and influence people in decision-making positions concerning the housing needs for our region.”
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Human Services at 721-4030 or visit housingnola.org.
