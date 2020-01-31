Grandmother: Deadline passes with no sign of children

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 5 p.m. deadline to produce two missing children has passed without any sign of them, their grandmother said at a news conference Thursday.
Kay Woodcock, of Lake Charles, spoke to media from Rexburg, Idaho, where 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing from since late last year. JJ is the biological grandson of Larry and Kay Woodcock, who are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of the children.
Back in November 2019, police were asked to do a welfare check on Tylee and JJ. They were last seen in September 2019. Their mother, Lori Vallow, and her husband, Chad Daybell told authorities the children were with family in Arizona. When police realized that was not true, they went back to the home, but Chad and Lori had disappeared.
Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were found in Hawaii earlier this week, but the children were not with them. A judge ordered Lori to return Tylee and JJ to Rexburg, Idaho, by 5 p.m. Thursday.
“At this point, it seems the next step is in the judge’s hands, I do believe, to see if there’s any type of consequence for not following a judge’s order,” Kay said. “I hope it’s something that will get her attention because I’d love to know where those kids are. All of America would love to know where they are.”
Kay said she has been informed by law enforcement that Chad and Laura are likely still in Hawaii.
She said while she was hopeful that Lori would return the children to Idaho, she was not surprised it did not happen.
