FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice afternoon shaping up, and an even better weekend filled with sunshine

Areas to the north have seen a little more cloud cover today as it has been slower to break apart there, but the good news is that we are now seeing it to begin to break apart and that will allow for sunshine to fill in for the rest of the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures today have ranged from north to south as we have been in the middle to upper 50′s along I-10 and points south, but areas to the north have been a little cooler in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. The positive to take away is the fact we are going to see the sun during the weekend to so this little bit we have seen today is a tease of what is to come. As for tonight we can expect temperatures to begin to drop as we see partly cloudy skies early, turning to mostly clear late. If you are heading out make sure to take a jacket as temperatures will be dropping into the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. We will eventually bottom out and start Saturday off in the upper 30′s for the areas to the north and then lower 40′s the farther south you go. So much closer to average to start the day off and definitely make sure to grab the jacket as you head out to start the day.