FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice afternoon shaping up, and an even better weekend filled with sunshine

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice afternoon taking place especially for areas along the I-10 corridor as we are seeing sunshine and warmer temperatures.
Areas to the north have seen a little more cloud cover today as it has been slower to break apart there, but the good news is that we are now seeing it to begin to break apart and that will allow for sunshine to fill in for the rest of the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures today have ranged from north to south as we have been in the middle to upper 50′s along I-10 and points south, but areas to the north have been a little cooler in the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. The positive to take away is the fact we are going to see the sun during the weekend to so this little bit we have seen today is a tease of what is to come. As for tonight we can expect temperatures to begin to drop as we see partly cloudy skies early, turning to mostly clear late. If you are heading out make sure to take a jacket as temperatures will be dropping into the upper 40′s to lower 50′s. We will eventually bottom out and start Saturday off in the upper 30′s for the areas to the north and then lower 40′s the farther south you go. So much closer to average to start the day off and definitely make sure to grab the jacket as you head out to start the day.
The weekend is going to be lovely in terms of weather as we will see plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday and temperatures are going to respond very nicely as well being warmer than what we have seen this week. After the chilly start to the day sunshine will prevail and warm us up nicely as we will see highs in the lower 60′s for Saturday so a very nice day. Any plans that you have may it be the rodeo, Mardi Gras balls, or Super Bowl activities will be a green light to go as we see dry conditions and ample sunshine. It will be chilly overnight though as temperatures will once again be dropping into the lower 40′s for our southern viewing area and upper 30′s for the areas to the north. We warm things up even more as we head into the upper 60′s and even will be flirting with lower 70′s possible. Make sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine this weekend, because unfortunately there is more rain in the picture as we start the new work week.
Monday we start off mainly dry and will see warm temperatures once again as we see a mixture of sun and clouds building throughout the day. Moisture levels will begin to increase once again as we are tracking our next front beginning to move towards the area, and that will end up bringing showers and even storms as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of the modeling suggest the possibility of strong storms and even a few severe as we go into Tuesday and Wednesday with the exact timing to be determined as we get closer and models get a better handling on the system. It will be warm for both Monday and Tuesday as head into the lower 70′s for Southwest Louisiana, which is around ten degrees above average for this time of year. Rain chances linger through Thursday, but temperatures will be falling behind the upper 50′s for highs for Thursday and Friday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
