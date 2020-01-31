FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big improvement to our dreary pattern ahead this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Out the door this morning the rain has ended for us here in Southwest Louisiana with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. You’ll need the coat, but you can stash away the rain gear until next week as temperatures warm up slowly through the 50s and into the lower 60s by afternoon.
Improvement to the weather begins around the noon hour and will continue into the afternoon and evening as rain chances end and some of the clouds begin to thin out, especially by this evening. It should be great weather for heading out to the rodeo this evening at Burton Complex as temperatures fall through the 50s, so take a jacket if you plan to be outdoors this evening. By Saturday morning lows dip into the middle 40s as skies continue to clear out overnight.
Saturday begins a 2 day stretch of great weather to start the month of February. Seasonably cool temperatures on Saturday with morning temperatures in the 40s warming into the lower 60s by afternoon.
The most we will see are a few high thin cirrus clouds but the sunshine will still filter through and make for great outdoor weather. Sunday will be the warmer of the two weekend days with highs on Sunday around 70. My prediction is the groundhog will see its shadow on Sunday, retreat into his den and we get six more weeks of winter.
While we enjoy the dry weather over the weekend, the rainy pattern returns Monday with the next upper level disturbance in line to arrive through the day. Showers will be likely with temperatures near 70 degrees. Tuesday brings the chance of storms as well, with a cold front approaching the area during the evening. Temperatures take a dip by mid-week.
Models are indicating some colder air will begin to push into the state with highs dropping back into the 50s as cool showers persist into Wednesday and Thursday thanks to the pesky upper level pattern keeping our weather unsettled and rainy Wednesday and Thursday as well. Just how cold our temperatures actually drop in Southwest Louisiana is still yet to be seen, but there are some signs it could get noticeably colder by the middle of next week. Stay tuned!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
