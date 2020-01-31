DVal Designs create Mardi Gras costumes fit for royalty

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In a quiet neighborhood in Sulphur, the sewing machine purred with the sound of the wind chimes outside DVal Designs.
Mardi Gras season is the time when owner and designer Valerie Smith imagines all types of colorful costumes for kings, queens, dukes and duchesses of krewes across the state.
“This is Mardi Gras, it has to be bright and shiny and glitzy,” Smith said.
DVal Designs creates 60 costumes a year, hand made to order.
Every krewe has a captain who’s in charge of the coronation ball, where the Mardi Gras king and queen is revealed. Smith said the most challenging part of her job is meeting deadlines.
“Mardi Gras is never the same day each year,” Smith said. “In September, we’re already rolling and doing cut-outs and costumes and everything has to go together.”
Smith has designed costumes for more than a decade, thinking of ideas for themes such as “Woodstock," and “Phantom of the Opera."
Smith said if it weren’t for her team of designers, nothing would get done.
“It takes a village,” Smith said. “When you’re really working on it, you work to strive to make [the customers] happy because this is their day, their time.”
Smith’s husband, Don Marx, makes collars from metal and fire using a butane torch. Marx said it takes strong fingers to bend metal and an imagination to bring over 30 different collar styles to life.
“It’s just an evolution of building the collar,” Marx said. “It’s a challenge and I want to meet it, I want to make it work.”
Mardi Gras is special for DVal, which stands for Don and Valerie.
“I think the Mardi Gras people are a special group of people,” Marx said. “After you ride on a float and throw beads one time, you can understand why the island of Manhattan was traded for beads.”
Smith’s vision for the future is to keep on doing the best she can, making sure the customers are pleased and getting what they want and what they paid for.
“We enjoy always meeting the people because we’re making new friends every year,” Smith said. “They’re happy and when you look good, honey it makes me look good.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.