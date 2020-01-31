City of Lake Charles to hold panel on JFK’s 1959 Lake Charles visit

“During the 50s it was still a big deal that JFK was a Catholic and a lot of people were not sure if a Catholic could be elected President at the time,” Mayor Hunter said. Hunter was a history major in college. “So his visit to Louisiana was a very welcoming one. There are a lot of Catholic and Protestant influences in South Louisiana. When he came through Crowley, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and then Lake Charles, he was greeted with such excitement and the people just really loved him. It really helped propel him to become President. The tour that he did around the country and those stops here in South Louisiana were really vital for his campaign.”