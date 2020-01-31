Chapa held in contempt of court, but perjury charge dropped

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Former candidate for Beauregard Sheriff Jose Chapa has been held in contempt of court instead of facing a criminal charge for perjury.
Chapa was indicted on a perjury charge earlier this month related to his testimony during a civil hearing to determine whether he met the residency requirements to run for sheriff.
Beauregard District Attorney Jimmy LeStage said Friday that he was dismissing the indictment after Chapa was held in contempt Friday morning by Judge C. Kerry Anderson.
LeStage said that Chapa “admitted to the court that some of his testimony (during the hearing) was not accurate. Mr. Chapa took responsibility for his actions and apologized to the Court for his indiscretion.”
Anderson fined Chapa and ordered him to perform community service, further ordering that Chapa be jailed if conditions were not met in a timely manner, LeStage said.
“As District Attorney, one of my main duties is to seek justice,” LeStage said in the news release. “I strive each day to achieve fair outcomes in criminal matters that will protect the community and deter future actions that may require prosecution. In light of his willingness to accept responsibility for his inaccurate testimony, I have reevaluated Mr. Chapa’s recent indictment in CR-2020-46. I have considered mitigating factors such as his young age, as well as aggravating factors such as the possibility of improperly affecting an election. It is my belief that the Judge’s sentence on his contempt finding appropriately addresses the perjury charge in the criminal indictment. Therefore, I will file a written Motion to Dismiss the indictment and consider the matter closed.”
Attorney Adam Johnson, who represented Chapa, released the following statement:
“There was never anything criminal here. Just a good kid who made a mistake while representing himself in a complicated civil proceeding. That’s it. The same good kid that started on the community service before it was even ordered by the Court. Our sincerest thanks to the District Attorney for letting us straighten this out civilly and for dismissing the criminal charges.”
