Chapa held in contempt of court, but perjury charge dropped

“As District Attorney, one of my main duties is to seek justice,” LeStage said in the news release. “I strive each day to achieve fair outcomes in criminal matters that will protect the community and deter future actions that may require prosecution. In light of his willingness to accept responsibility for his inaccurate testimony, I have reevaluated Mr. Chapa’s recent indictment in CR-2020-46. I have considered mitigating factors such as his young age, as well as aggravating factors such as the possibility of improperly affecting an election. It is my belief that the Judge’s sentence on his contempt finding appropriately addresses the perjury charge in the criminal indictment. Therefore, I will file a written Motion to Dismiss the indictment and consider the matter closed.”