Cameron Parish man arrested for multiple charges of theft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who is facing multiple charges of theft.
CPSO deputies received two complaints on Sunday, Jan. 26 of a stolen car and truck at a residence off Highway 90 in Lake Charles and at a business on Nelson Road, the statement said.
Detectives learned Dylan Dowd, 27, was possibly responsible for stealing both vehicles; when they attempted to recover one of the stolen cars the following day, Dowd fled the scene, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said.
Detectives located both vehicles and on Tuesday, Jan. 28, CPSO deputies responded to another report of a stolen truck at a business on Highway 3059 in Lake Charles.
Detectives obtained video surveillance from the business that showed Dowd entering several trucks on the property, then stealing one, Vincent said.
Dowd was located with the stolen truck at a gas station in the area and fled on foot, the statement said.
He was apprehended shortly after and was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Vincent said Dowd was also in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Vincent also said he had active warrants through the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted theft less than $25,000; theft from $1,000 to $5,000; and theft less than $1,000; after three investigations revealed he was breaking into gaming machines on separate occasions between December and January. He also had an active warrant from Lake Charles Police Department along with a probation detainer.
Dowd’s bond is set at $90,000. Vincent said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.
