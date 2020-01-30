18-year-old Lake Charles man booked on 376 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An 18-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested for having and uploading child pornography, authorities say.
Garrett O’Quain was arrested by Louisiana State Police on Jan. 30, 2020, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Troop D.
Troopers found that O’Quain was in possession of images and videos of child sex abuse, Senegal said. O’Quain admitted during questioning to possessing and downloading the images and videos.
He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on 376 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. His bond was set at $50,000.
Senegal said state police began investigating after it was contacted by Homeland Security Investigations about an individual uploading pornography involving juveniles.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.