Westlake Veterans Memorial nearing completion

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The new Veterans Memorial at Westlake's Pinederosa Park is close to being completed. The project is a joint venture between the City of Westlake and Recreation District One.
"It started out as a very small idea," recalled Bobby Letard of the recreation board. "We were not sure where we wanted to go or where we could go and have ended up. It's really a great deal for people who have given to our country the most they could give."
Names of veterans are being engraved on granite panels.
“In the veterans memorial, we have a granite memorial for each arm of the military, the five arms, and the names of veterans who want their names on there at their request,” said Letard.
“We didn’t want to go with brick, we went with granite,” said Westlake Mayor Bob Hardey. “It cost a little bit more, but it looks so much nicer. You can always read the names. You don’t have to hunt a brick, come read where you’re at.”
The Veterans Memorial is part of an overall improvement project for Pinederosa Park
“There’s quite a bit of excitement with it,” said Letard. “Certainly the veterans feel the appreciation that’s associated with the park, the veterans part of the park. While we’re doing this, we have a million and a half dollar playground renovation going on.”
Also planned is a new water park, nature sanctuary and new baseball fields, all funded by the recreation district. Mayor Hardey says they’re taking names of veterans who want their name engraved on the granite panels.
“We have about 40 to 50 more waiting to hit the wall,” said Hardey. “We have 188 now. Men are coming out here, all veterans. It’s just been a great set up for the city.” The veterans memorial is expected to be ready sometime this spring. To get a veteran’s name on panels, call Westlake City Hall at 337-433-0691.
