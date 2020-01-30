SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 29, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 29, 2020
By Patrick Deaville | January 30, 2020 at 5:57 AM CST - Updated January 30 at 5:57 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 29, 2020.

Jennifer Ann East, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000.

Jordan Scott Olmsted, 21, Welsh: Property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jovanny Torres Garza, 30, McAllen, TX: Injuring public records; filing or maintaining false public records; forgery.

Beverly Sonnier Plaisance, 45, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Jose Manuel Aguilar, 30, Hidalgo, TX: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; disturbing the peace; open alcoholic beverage containers.

Toby Duane Hann, 32, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; careless operation; failure to report an accident; license holder must give notice of change of address; not wearing a seat belt.

Trevon Lee Benoit, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Carlos Alberto Perez, 26, McAllen, TX: Careless operation; operating a vehicle while under suspension; third offense DWI.

Ahmad Demmon Beloney, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I durg; possession of a Schedule IV drug; monetary instrument abuse; money laundering.

Nathaniel G Lewis, 36, Lake Charles: Failure to use a turning signal; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Eric Shane Scott, 40, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Jessica Marie Oquain, 40, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Joseph Adam Swire, 38, Hackberry: Contempt of court.

Sommer Nicole Odom, 40, Iowa: Probation violation.

Jerad Kyle Cedars, 35, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles (2 charges).

Ashley Nicole Musser, 42, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Santana Juanita Rico, 33, DeQuincy: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Chad Michael Touchet Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Possession of or dealing in firearms with an obliterated number; instate detainer.

Errick Jermaine Arcenaux, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Gerald Lynn Carlin Sr., 69, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Elrick Joseph Dejean III, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Tommorrous Rolshell Smith, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Courtney Lynne Shannon, 25, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Bryne Kieth Roache, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Lee Hart, 36, Reserve: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Derrick Wayne Brown, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

Daniel Keith Hester, 26, Iowa: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

