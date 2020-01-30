SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 29, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 29, 2020.
Jennifer Ann East, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000.
Jordan Scott Olmsted, 21, Welsh: Property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Jovanny Torres Garza, 30, McAllen, TX: Injuring public records; filing or maintaining false public records; forgery.
Beverly Sonnier Plaisance, 45, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Jose Manuel Aguilar, 30, Hidalgo, TX: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; disturbing the peace; open alcoholic beverage containers.
Toby Duane Hann, 32, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; careless operation; failure to report an accident; license holder must give notice of change of address; not wearing a seat belt.
Trevon Lee Benoit, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Carlos Alberto Perez, 26, McAllen, TX: Careless operation; operating a vehicle while under suspension; third offense DWI.
Ahmad Demmon Beloney, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I durg; possession of a Schedule IV drug; monetary instrument abuse; money laundering.
Nathaniel G Lewis, 36, Lake Charles: Failure to use a turning signal; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Eric Shane Scott, 40, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Jessica Marie Oquain, 40, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Joseph Adam Swire, 38, Hackberry: Contempt of court.
Sommer Nicole Odom, 40, Iowa: Probation violation.
Jerad Kyle Cedars, 35, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles (2 charges).
Ashley Nicole Musser, 42, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Santana Juanita Rico, 33, DeQuincy: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Chad Michael Touchet Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Possession of or dealing in firearms with an obliterated number; instate detainer.
Errick Jermaine Arcenaux, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Gerald Lynn Carlin Sr., 69, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Elrick Joseph Dejean III, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Tommorrous Rolshell Smith, 38, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Courtney Lynne Shannon, 25, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Bryne Kieth Roache, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Lee Hart, 36, Reserve: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Derrick Wayne Brown, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
Daniel Keith Hester, 26, Iowa: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.