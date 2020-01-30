SOWELA and McNeese sign transfer agreement for Schools of Business

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Students in SOWELA Technical Community College’s Business Administration program have a new option if they want to pursue a Bachelor’s degree.
SOWELA and McNeese State University signed a memorandum of understanding that lets students enrolled in SOWELA’s business administration to seamlessly transfer 57 credits to McNeese’s College of Business.
Students were able to transfer before this agreement, but Dr. David Shankle, Dean for SOWELA’s School of Business, explained there was no guarantee.
“Students would enter McNeese, McNeese would then have to look at their entire SOWELA transcript, sometimes they would have to call our department. We’d have to look at course objectives and match them up,” Dr. Shankle said. “Now, a student can just seamlessly take their degree from SOWELA, transfer it over to McNeese and continue their education over there.”
As a part of the “2+2 Program," students will now be able to complete two years at SOWELA and two years at McNeese. Dean for McNeese’s College of Business, Dr. Wade Rousse said it’s also a big deal for Lake Charles.
“Our goal is that we have one of the hottest economies in the country," Dr. Rousse said. "The five-parish area is growing very vibrantly, and we think we have a responsibility as a college of business to provide and develop the workforce to continue to complement that economy that’s growing so rapidly.”
Currently, SOWELA is the only community college in Louisiana that has an agreement transfer with McNeese’s College of Business.
