Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo schedule

Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo schedule
SWD Livestock Show and Rodeo Schedule (Source: Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo)
By Patrick Deaville | January 30, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST - Updated January 30 at 10:10 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 81st Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo is this week at the Burton Coliseum. You can purchase tickets at the Burton Coliseum Box Office or HERE.

THURSDAY

8:00 a.m. - Livestock Show Begins

9:00 a.m. - Trail riders leave for a through in South Lake Charles

12:00 p.m. - Trail riders break for lunch

3:00 a.m. - Autograph session starts at Patton’s Western Wear (3620 Ryan St.) with Hall of Fame Bullfighter and & Rodeo Clown, Lecile Harris and Miss Rodeo America 2020, Jordan Tierney.

3:00 a.m. - Line up for the Heritage Rodeo Parade at the corner of West Lagrange and Patrick St.

5:00 p.m. - Heritage Rodeo Parade begins at line up point and travels south along Ryan St. to McNeese Stadium.

7:30 p.m. - 81st Annual SWD Rodeo Thursday Night Performance begins.

FRIDAY

8:00 a.m. - Livestock Show Begins.

9:00 a.m. - Trail riders leave McNeese stadium for Burton Coliseum.

1:00 p.m. - Trail riders break for lunch.

3:00 p.m. - Autograph session begins at Boot Barn (299 E. Prien) with Bullfighters, Cade Parks and Jason Gibbs as well as Miss Rodeo America 2020, Jordan Tierney.

6:00 p.m. - Trail riders line up for grand entry of Rodeo.

6:15 p.m. - Live performance by Travis Matte.

7:30 p.m. - 81st Annual SWD Rodeo Friday Night Performance begins.

SATURDAY

7:00 a.m. - Livestock Show Begins.

8:30 a.m. - SWD Stick Horse Rodeo Contestant check in begins.

9:00 a.m. - SWD Stick Horse Rodeo begins at the practice arena.

2:00 p.m. - 81st Annual SWD Rodeo Saturday Matinee Performance begins.

7:30 p.m. - 81st Annual SWD Rodeo Saturday Night Performance begins.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.