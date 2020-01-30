Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo schedule

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 81st Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo is this week at the Burton Coliseum. You can purchase tickets at the Burton Coliseum Box Office or HERE.
THURSDAY
8:00 a.m. - Livestock Show Begins
9:00 a.m. - Trail riders leave for a through in South Lake Charles
12:00 p.m. - Trail riders break for lunch
3:00 a.m. - Autograph session starts at Patton’s Western Wear (3620 Ryan St.) with Hall of Fame Bullfighter and & Rodeo Clown, Lecile Harris and Miss Rodeo America 2020, Jordan Tierney.
3:00 a.m. - Line up for the Heritage Rodeo Parade at the corner of West Lagrange and Patrick St.
5:00 p.m. - Heritage Rodeo Parade begins at line up point and travels south along Ryan St. to McNeese Stadium.
7:30 p.m. - 81st Annual SWD Rodeo Thursday Night Performance begins.
FRIDAY
8:00 a.m. - Livestock Show Begins.
9:00 a.m. - Trail riders leave McNeese stadium for Burton Coliseum.
1:00 p.m. - Trail riders break for lunch.
3:00 p.m. - Autograph session begins at Boot Barn (299 E. Prien) with Bullfighters, Cade Parks and Jason Gibbs as well as Miss Rodeo America 2020, Jordan Tierney.
6:00 p.m. - Trail riders line up for grand entry of Rodeo.
6:15 p.m. - Live performance by Travis Matte.
7:30 p.m. - 81st Annual SWD Rodeo Friday Night Performance begins.
SATURDAY
7:00 a.m. - Livestock Show Begins.
8:30 a.m. - SWD Stick Horse Rodeo Contestant check in begins.
9:00 a.m. - SWD Stick Horse Rodeo begins at the practice arena.
2:00 p.m. - 81st Annual SWD Rodeo Saturday Matinee Performance begins.
7:30 p.m. - 81st Annual SWD Rodeo Saturday Night Performance begins.
