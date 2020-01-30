Sasol ethoxylates unit begins operations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sasol’s Lake Charles Chemicals Project ethoxylates (ETO) unit is now online.
Company spokesman Jim Harris said in a news release that the unit reached “beneficial operations” Thursday. It is the fourth of seven Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) facilities to come online, although one is is currently not operating due to a fire.
“This is another significant milestone toward delivering the full promise of our Lake Charles Chemicals Project,” Sasol President and Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Grobler said in a statement. “The safe startup of this unit is an achievement we credit to the diligent work of our employees, contractors and industry partners.”
Harris said ethoxylates are used in a wide range of applications including detergents and other cleaners, personal care, agrochemicals, paints and coatings, plastics additives, oil field, and textile auxiliaries.
The unit has a capacity of 100,000 tons per year.
Sasol reached beneficial operations on its linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) unit, world-scale ethane cracker and ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol facility in 2019, Harris said.
However, the LCCP low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit has been shut down following a fire on Jan. 13.
Harris said an investigation is underway to determine the cause, extent of the damage, and the scope and timeline of repair.
The company expects the Ziegler and Guerbet plants to begin operations in the fourth quarter of this year.
The Lake Charles project was 98 percent constructed as of December 2019, with costs of $12.5 billion. It was originally expected to cost $8.9 billion.
