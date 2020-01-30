More Americans visit libraries in 2019, SWLA libraries see increase in visitors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For those who think libraries are a thing of the past, think again.
In 2019, Americans visited their local libraries more than they went to the movies, live sporting events, and even casinos, according to a new Gallup poll. The poll found U.S. adults reported taking over 10 trips to the library on average, which is about twice as many times as they went to the movies.
In Southwest Louisiana, local libraries are also seeing an increase in visitors, especially Calcasieu Parish Central Library.
“It is a lot busier than you think and especially a branch like Central," programming supervisor Elizabeth Daigle said. "It is just constantly busy.”
Daigle said over 50,000 people stop by Calcasieu Parish Library branches every month.
“We like the library because it’s like really quiet and they have the rooms, so we get to go to every room and people don’t disturb us as much," visitor Chelsea Fontenot said.
The poll found U.S. adults reported taking about five as many trips to the library as they went to the casino.
“To me it’s cheaper than going to that casino, mainly why I come [to the library],” visitor Wayne Dawson said.
The libraries have also seen an increase in items that are checked out by visitors. In 2019, over 1.5 million items were checked out through the Calcasieu Parish Public Libraries.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.