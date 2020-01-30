Mickey Smith Jr. returns to class after winning Grammy Music Educator Award

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Not many students can say they’ve been taught by a Grammy award winner!
Wednesday, the red carpet treatment was laid out for Mickey Smith, Jr. as it was his first day back at Maplewood Middle School since being presented the Music Educator Award at this year’s Grammys.
After being away from his students, Smith was eager to get back in the classroom. His students were just as excited, but for a different reason.
“All they wanted to talk about was the bicycle I rode to school on this morning..that was the talk...they were enamored with the bicycle. You get a grammy and the kids want to talk about a bicycle,” said Smith.
Just like Mickey on a bike was all the talk around the playground, the moment that Smith will never forget is that moment with Alicia Keys.
“All I know is she put her hand up, she held my hand and when she held it the fullness of the moment hit me because I hadn’t had much time to process this whole thing."
After being nominated for the award 5 times, this year Mickey beat out more than 3,300 people across the nation. It’s an honor that Mickey says started with humble beginnings, largely influenced by his grandmother.
“I look back on it now..I stood in this room the last time I was nominated and I said I’m literally standing in what she saw for me..the same grandma that bought me my saxophone.”
Another takeaway for Mickey was the love and admiration that Hollywood has for Louisiana culture.
“The sweetest thing about this is by walking in this thing, I’ve been able to bring light to education... to our community...I was amazed at how many people in L.A. look at Louisiana with admiration.”
The Recording Academy specified that it chose Mickey Smith Jr, based on his ability to make students feel “loved, valued and wanted.” When he accepted his award, he said, “[Educating] is the noblest of professions because it’s so giving. These are folks who are not in it for the money, they are not in it for the fame. They are in it to see that the next generation becomes the best generation.”
He and nine finalists of the educator award will receive cash honorariums, which will help them continue to do the valuable work they do on a daily basis.
If you’d like to learn more about Mickey Smith, Jr.'s “Discover Your Sound” philosophy or if you would like a copy of his children’s book, click here.
Smith said it’s an experience he’ll never forget.
Although he has the title, Mickey said he doesn’t have the Grammy hardware just yet. He’ll be presented his Grammy at a formal ceremony in April.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.