Man found guilty in 2018 armed robbery on Guy Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Judge Robert L. Wyatt has found Domenique Bryant, 33, guilty of principal to armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Bryant was arrested following a June 8, 2018, investigation into a shooting at a Lake Charles residence on Guy Street.
When officers arrived they found the victim lying on the kitchen floor with gunshot wounds to the torso and thigh. During their investigation, officers found that a woman had knocked on the victim’s door and asked to use the phone but when the victim let her inside he was attacked by two men who robbed him and stole a handgun from his home.
Eyewitnesses identified Bryant as one of the two males that attacked the victim. Surveillance cameras also showed Bryant and the other two suspects riding by the victim’s house at least 20 times before the attack.
Wyatt returned the guilty verdict on Tuesday. Bryant’s sentencing has been set for April 3, 2020.
