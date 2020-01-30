Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker has been hired as the manager of the Houston Astros. The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. Baker’s hiring is a sign the AL champions want to add a veteran presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled James Harden's return after a two-game absence, beating the Houston Rockets 125-112. Lillard scored 30-plus points for his sixth straight game, a franchise record. The crowd at the Moda Center roared and gave Lillard a standing ovation when he got his final rebound with under a minute left. Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 39 points, extending his streak of games with 20-plus points to 21. He also had 10 rebounds.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 38 points and the San Antonio Spurs held on for a 127-120 victory over the Utah Jazz, snapping a three-game losing streak. DeRozan was 11-for-19 shooting, surpassing 1,000 points for the 10th straight season. He had 21 points in the second half, including a pair of mid-range jumpers from the right baseline in the final 3 minutes to help seal the victory. Donovan Mitchell had 31 points in 33 minutes and San Antonio native Jordan Clarkson added 20 points for the Jazz.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — MaCio Teague scored 15 points and No. 1 Baylor beat Iowa State 67-53. Mark Vital had eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Bears. Baylor used a 17-2 run midway through the second half to turn a five-point lead into a 59-41 edge with 7:43 left. Devonte Bandoo scored seven of his 12 points off the bench during the spurt, which came after Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was assessed a technical foul. Baylor has won 10 of its past 13 games against the Cyclones. Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 19 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 16.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jase Febres scored all 15 of his points on 3-pointers, including a tiebreaking heave from the midcourt logo to beat the shot clock in the final two minutes, and Texas beat TCU 62-61. The Horned Frogs had gone on an 8-0 run for a 59-all tie when Febres ended up with the ball on the “T” of the TCU logo and beat the shot clock. Embattled Texas coach Shaka Smart got his first win in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs had a chance to win in the final seconds, but RJ Nembhard was called for traveling on a drive.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davide Moretti had a career-high 25 points and a pair of Texas Tech freshmen also scored more than 20 as the Red Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak with an 89-81 win over No. 12 West Virginia. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 23 points, including 12 of 14 free throws in a game plagued by 54 personal fouls. Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 21 for the Red Raiders, who never trailed. Derek Culver had 16 points, with 14 made free throws, to lead five players scoring in double figures for West Virginia.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Mills scored 18 points to help No. 21 Houston beat East Carolina 69-59. Quentin Grimes added 15 points for the Cougars, who won for the 15th time in 17 games. Houston entered the day tied with Tulsa atop the American Athletic Conference standings. The Cougars overcame a strong performance from league-leading scorer Jayden Gardner, who had 29 points and 19 rebounds for the Pirates. Houston has won nine straight meetings with East Carolina, which shot 33% and made just 4 of 23 3-point tries.
DALLAS (AP) — Mitchell Marner set up the first two goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept up their high-scoring ways on the road to beat the Dallas Stars 5-3. Marner’s fancy passes to Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman started Toronto on the way to its seventh win in the past eight road games.