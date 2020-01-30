FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy and chilly afternoon, a few light showers Friday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A chilly and cloudy afternoon, much like we saw on Wednesday with temperatures currently in the lower to middle 50′s.
As we make our way through the rest of the afternoon we can expect to continue to see plenty of clouds and a very limited amount of sunshine as we await the arrival of our next weather maker. Temperatures will be holding very steady as we go through the rest of the afternoon as they will be in the lower 50′s, so if you are heading out make sure to take a light jacket with you. The good news is that we aren’t expecting any heavy rainfall through the afternoon and evening hours with the majority of us remaining dry, but I can’t rule out the chance of an isolated or brief shower passing by. Temperatures this evening and into the overnight will be very similar to what we have seen the past couple of evenings with upper 40′s, the one difference being as we head into the overnight hours we can expect the rain chances to go up slight, but the latest model runs have been trending a little drier with the majority of the showers staying off to the south and east. The best opportunity of rain will be in the early morning hours of Friday up until around 8 am in Friday morning. Rainfall totals will be very low, with maybe up to a tenth of an inch possible.
As we move into your Friday afternoon and evening we are going to begin to see a slight clearing trend as we being to see clouds breaking and temperatures falling. Temperatures will be topping off in the upper 50′s to near 60 across the region, and this is the first sign of a slight warming trend through the weekend. If you are maybe thinking about grabbing a bite to eat or catching the rodeo it will be dry, however temperatures will be falling as we go into the overnight hours. We will be a little cooler as lows Friday night into Saturday morning will be in the lower 40′s, so definitely take a jacket if you are heading out late Friday or early Saturday. As for the weekend we are going to see plenty of sunshine around with temperatures in lower to middle 60′s on Saturday and then warming up more for Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 60′s for Sunday. Regardless it’s going to be a wonderful weekend to get out and enjoy as a lot of events are going on this weekend ranging from Mardi Gras balls, to the rodeo, and even the Super Bowl on Sunday. Make sure to get out and soak up the sun because changes are going be happening as we head into the new work week.
Rain chances go back up as we head into Monday as another front lifts through the area and brings increased rain chances Monday through Thursday according to the latest model guidance. As for temperatures we will see warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 70′s on Monday and Tuesday with highs dropping into the upper 50′s after that. Still time to watch this system as it gets closer. So for now enjoy the sunshine during the weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.