FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy and chilly afternoon, a few light showers Friday morning

As we make our way through the rest of the afternoon we can expect to continue to see plenty of clouds and a very limited amount of sunshine as we await the arrival of our next weather maker. Temperatures will be holding very steady as we go through the rest of the afternoon as they will be in the lower 50′s, so if you are heading out make sure to take a light jacket with you. The good news is that we aren’t expecting any heavy rainfall through the afternoon and evening hours with the majority of us remaining dry, but I can’t rule out the chance of an isolated or brief shower passing by. Temperatures this evening and into the overnight will be very similar to what we have seen the past couple of evenings with upper 40′s, the one difference being as we head into the overnight hours we can expect the rain chances to go up slight, but the latest model runs have been trending a little drier with the majority of the showers staying off to the south and east. The best opportunity of rain will be in the early morning hours of Friday up until around 8 am in Friday morning. Rainfall totals will be very low, with maybe up to a tenth of an inch possible.