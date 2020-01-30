FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cloudy cool day; early Friday could bring a few showers

If we’re lucky, a few brief stints of sunshine will give us a little tease again today, but not enough sun to break the overall chill that will linger in the air late into the day. Once the sun sets, clouds will thicken even more as an upper level disturbance begins to move our way from the west. The disturbance will pass us off to the south in the Gulf but will move in close enough proximity to bring a few quick passing showers overnight through early Friday.