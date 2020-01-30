FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cloudy cool day; early Friday could bring a few showers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It should come as no surprise by now that more clouds will dominate the forecast again today which will mean another coat day with temperatures starting out in the 40s and not warming up above the 50s this afternoon. As was the case yesterday, rain won’t be an issue, so you don’t need to worry about packing the rain gear today, despite the clouds and dreary feel.
If we’re lucky, a few brief stints of sunshine will give us a little tease again today, but not enough sun to break the overall chill that will linger in the air late into the day. Once the sun sets, clouds will thicken even more as an upper level disturbance begins to move our way from the west. The disturbance will pass us off to the south in the Gulf but will move in close enough proximity to bring a few quick passing showers overnight through early Friday.
Rain chances tomorrow morning are a little lower at 30% and will consist of a brief shower or two that could leave us with a trace or up to one tenth of an inch of rain. Once this upper level system moves east, clearing skies through the afternoon and evening will lead to a great night for anything outdoors, but keep a coat as temperatures drop into the lower 40s Friday night.
The pattern continues to improve further through the upcoming weekend as Saturday begins on a chilly note in the morning but improves through the day with temperatures into the lower to middle 60s by afternoon with finally some sunshine. Sunday looks to be even warmer with highs closer to 70 by the afternoon.
Another upper level disturbance will move through by early next week with rain chances back on the increase by Monday. A stronger cold front moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday will notch back temperatures a bit by the middle to latter half of next week, although no clear signals of whether we actually see temperatures drop significantly colder, especially seeing as how we’ll be in the first few days of February.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
