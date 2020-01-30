Development site certified at West Calcasieu Port

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Port Director Lynn Hohensee announced Thursday that the port is now home to a certified site under Louisiana Economic Development’s Site Certification Program, according to a news release.
The 32-acre certified site is along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway off La. 27, just west of the Ellender Bridge.
Hohensee hopes the Certified Site will help attract new tenants to the port, which is zoned Heavy Industrial.
LED’s Site Certification Program promotes sites that are “shovel ready” for businesses and industries to build. The West Cal Port site is the 12th certified site in Southwest Louisiana and the ninth in Calcasieu Parish.
