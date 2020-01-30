DeRidder community comes together to help the homeless

“She sent me a link to a YouTube video of some little ladies at a church crotcheting these bedrolls for people who are experiencing homelessness,” Fejarang said. “She thought because I absolutely love crocheting that it would be something I would love to do. I love to do community work. So when I approached Stacy to help me because I didn’t know what the need in the community would be. We have such a small town but we put it out there and we found out that Abraham’s Tent in Lake Charles actually could use them.”