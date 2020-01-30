Citadel Completions expanding at Chennault

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Citadel Completions - a maintenance and repair company of luxury aircraft - is expanding operations at Chennault International Airport.
The airport on Thursday announced a land lease agreement for approximately 35 acres adjacent to Citadel’s existing facilities.
“The company is proud to continue its relationship with Chennault and contribute to the economic development of Lake Charles and the local community,” Joe Bonita, managing director at Citadel, said in a statement.
Citadel provides interior refurbishment along with maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for luxury-outfitted VIP/VVIP aircraft.
Citadel currently has more than 260,000 square feet of hangar space, which allows it to accommodate multiple projects simultaneously. Since it began operations at Chennault in 2018, Citadel has re-delivered 10 aircraft including B737, B767, and B747 airframes.
Kevin Melton, executive director at Chennault, said in a news release that the agreement is one of many “tangible results” that the Southwest Louisiana community can expect to see at Chennault in 2020.
“Things are happening at Chennault, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Melton said in a statement. “Our goal is to create more jobs and more opportunities for Southwest Louisiana, and the announcement by Citadel helps us achieve that goal.”
