Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office explains how to spot signs of elder abuse

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Baton Rouge woman faces several charges after a video shows her beating a 93-year-old with a belt.
Lottie Morgan faces charges of aggravated second degree battery and cruelty to persons with infirmities. This incident has led to a conversation about elder abuse and how to spot the signs.
“It’s a shame. It’s heartbreaking. It really is," Sheriff Tony Mancuso said after watching the video.
Mancuso said it’s especially disheartening considering the woman in the video is said to be suffering from dementia — a disease Mancuso knows all too well.
“I lived through that with my father so I understand what the disease does. They don’t always make sense and it is frustrating, but it’s someone you love and care about. You would think that, well, why would they do this to somebody?” Mancuso said.
It can be hard to spot elder abuse, but Mancuso said there are a few things you can look for.
“Look for the obvious signs, the bruising. Look for eye contact, when you go to visit someone who you care about and love and they won’t make eye contact with you. Maybe they’re looking at the person who you suspect is doing this to them, the caregiver. They’re looking at them to make sure they’re saying the right thing. I mean, these are subtle signs. Nobody knows our loved ones more than we do," Mancuso said.
Mancuso also said senior citizens can be abused in more ways than one.
“If they’re in a nursing home and they have checkbooks still, or accounts, make sure no one’s taking from them. It’s not always physical abuse, sometimes it’s also their financial," Mancuso said.
If we can do anything for those who can’t speak up for themselves, Mancuso said the best thing to do is report it.
“As long as you’re acting in good faith, you can report it to elderly protective services or to your local law enforcement, either way.”
