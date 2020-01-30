Boat launch in Vinton will close for repairs

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Starting on Feb. 3, a boat launch in Vinton will be closed.
The Old Highway 90 Boat Launch located off Old Highway 90 will close for repairs.
The project will remove the current concrete ramp and sheet piling. Then “new concrete ramp, new vinyl and steel sheet pile walls, new pile supports, new framing, and new composite decking for the wharf areas,” will be installed, according to information released by Tom Hoefer, the Communications and Media Director.
To help prevent erosion, dirt and crushed stone will also be installed.
“These repairs are much needed and once completed, the launch will not only be more user-friendly, but it will also be brought up to current design standards,” said Judd Bares, District 12 Police Juror.
It is estimated that this project will last 120 days.
The general contractor is Keiland Construction. The project’s engineers are Charles Ladner and Associates.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.