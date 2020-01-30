Balogun records double-double in McNeese’s loss at Nicholls

Seniors Sky Jasper, Damilola Balogun, and Regan Bolton all ended the game in double-figure scoring. Jasper led the Cowgirls with a career-high 21 points. Balogun picked up another double-double with a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds. The double-double is her seventh in the last eight games. Bolton, who got off to a slow start ended the game with 10 points including two of the four Cowgirl three-pointers.