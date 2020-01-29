3-year-old in child cruelty case remains in critical condition

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 3-year-old brought to the hospital with a brain injury and bruising all over his body remains in critical condition, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office officials say.
Bond has been set at $1.25 million apiece for the boy’s father, Tyler Nathanael Laborde, and his stepmother, Jessica Paige Matthews.
Judge Robert Wyatt set bond as:
· $750,000 - second-degree battery
· $250,000 - second-degree cruelty to juveniles
· $250,000 - cruelty to juveniles
· $1.25 million - total
“There was not an area of the body that was untouched,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
Mancuso said detectives began investigating after the hospital alerted the Sheriff’s Office that the child was being brought into surgery with a brain injury.
