3-year-old in child cruelty case remains in critical condition

Father, stepmother arrested after child brought to hospital with brain injury
January 29, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 4:51 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 3-year-old brought to the hospital with a brain injury and bruising all over his body remains in critical condition, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office officials say.

Bond has been set at $1.25 million apiece for the boy’s father, Tyler Nathanael Laborde, and his stepmother, Jessica Paige Matthews.

Judge Robert Wyatt set bond as:

· $750,000 - second-degree battery

· $250,000 - second-degree cruelty to juveniles

· $250,000 - cruelty to juveniles

· $1.25 million - total

“There was not an area of the body that was untouched,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Mancuso said detectives began investigating after the hospital alerted the Sheriff’s Office that the child was being brought into surgery with a brain injury.

