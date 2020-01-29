Vernon Parish School Board recognizes Teachers of the Year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish School Board has recognized its Teachers of the Year for the 2019 - 2020 school year.
Teachers of the Year are nominated by their peers and are chosen based on demonstrating excellence in their field, guiding students of all backgrounds and abilities to achieve excellence, having a positive impact on student achievement, and showing leadership among their peers.
Fort Polk Progress Chairman, Mike Reese, said about the recipients, "Our community is incredibly lucky to have such a diverse array of committed teachers educating our students. Each of these recipients reflects Vernon Parish’s dedication to providing quality education to our youth every single day.”
Jessica Deon was chosen from Rosepine Elementary for Elementary Teacher of the Year. She has been a teacher for 15 years and currently teaches 5th grade science and social studies. As a child of a Navy retiree, Deon has also always aspired to teach those in the military community since her childhood experiences have provided her with a unique perspective that she says can aid military-connected students.
When asked why she became a teacher she said, “I have always been intrinsically motivated to teach students. I truly never wavered from entering the profession, even as a little girl.”
Sabri Gomez was chosen from Rosepine High School for Middle School Teacher of the Year. She has been a teacher for 8 years and is currently a 8th grade English teacher.
Gomez says that teaching and literature have always been her passion, “Books have always been an escape for me and opened doors to others and their worlds that I would never been able to experience otherwise.” She says, "Being able to help a student open that ‘door’ and realize there is more to life than what they are facing at home or in their personal lives is my mission.”
Rhonda Hampton was chosen from Simpson High School for High School Teacher of the Year. She has been a teacher for 23 years, with 22 years at Simpson High School, and is currently a science teacher.
Hampton says she became a teacher because she wants to share her love of learning an science to inspire her students to chase their dreams of having scientific careers. She also wanted to thank someone for pushing her to be a teacher, "Dr. Bill Seibert, a Southwestern Oklahoma University Botany professor, modeled the art of teaching… he was my primary inspiration to become an educator.”
Semi-finalists for the State Teacher of the Year award will be selected in the spring.
