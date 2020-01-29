Authorities say owner, employee set fire to DeRidder gas station to collect insurance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The owner of a DeRidder gas station and an employee who was also a relative intentionally set fire to the station in an attempt to collect insurance money, officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
Beauregard Fire District #4 responded to a call of a fire at a gas station in the 200 block of La. 26 on Jan. 23, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, which assisted in the investigation.
After investigating, the fire was determined to have been “intentionally set" by 47-year-old Bradley Treme, the owner of the business, and 42-year-old Denver Cooley, an employee and relative. The two admitted to setting fire to the business to collect insurance money since the business was failing, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Treme and Cooley were both booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail on one count of arson with intent to defraud and one count of criminal conspiracy.
