Record days by Croft and Arvie lead to Southland Conference honors

LAKE CHARLES –After personal record-breaking performances in the 1-Mile and shot put last Saturday at the FasTrack Collegiate Invitational, McNeese's Joey Croft and Alanna Arvie have been voted as this week's Southland Conference Men’s and Women's Athlete of the Week, announced by the league office on Wednesday.
Sophomore Joey Croft earned Track Athlete of the week honors after he finished first in the 1-Mile run Saturday afternoon with a time of 4:14.81, a new personal best and his first win of the 2020 indoor season.
Senior Alanna Arvie won Field Athlete of the Week after participating in both the weight throw and shot put last Saturday in Houston. She earned first place in the weight throw with a mark of 20.09 meters, a full 11 feet ahead of the next finisher and set a new personal best in the shot put with a mark of 14.46 meters, good enough to place her fourth at the meet.
Both athletes will be competing in this week's McNeese Indoor II meet on Friday, McNeese’s first home meet of the season.
Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on at least 25 percent of ballots.
