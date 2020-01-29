McNeese’s Flores, McCrary, Lopez named to SLC Preseason Team

FRISCO, Texas— McNeese landed three players on the 2020 Southland Conference Softball Preseason Team, the league announced on Wednesday.
Seniors Alexsandra Flores and Cori McCrary along with sophomore Kaylee Lopez represent the Cowgirls on the team.
Flores, a pitcher from Lufkin, Texas was named to the first team while McCrary, the Cowgirls shortstop and Lopez, an outfielder were both named to the second team.
Flores is coming off a junior season where she posted a 15-12 record with a 1.29 ERA, 10 complete games, 157.1 inning and a team high 64 strikeouts. Flores was named to the All-SLC second team last year.
McCrary, the native of McCarley, Mississippi, was a third team All-SLC pick last season, returns as the top hitter on the team after producing a .305 batting average with 61 hits, 28 RBI, 10 doubles, 18 walks last season. McCrary was also third on the team with a .410 slugging percent.
Lopez hails from Indian Bayou, was a third team All-SLC pick last year following a rookie season that saw her end with a .294 batting average, 35 hits, 11 doubles, 16 RBI, and 17 walks.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.