LSU men’s basketball hosts Alabama in first test after return to AP Top 25

Tigers & Crimson Tide tipoff at 6 p.m.

LSU men’s basketball hosts Alabama in first test after return to AP Top 25
LSU head coach Will Wade (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Nick Gremillion | January 29, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 4:45 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team is back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the beginning of the season in November 2019.

No. 22 LSU (15-4, 6-0 SEC) will host unranked Alabama (12-7, 4-2 SEC) at the PMAC in Baton Rouge on Jan. 29.

CLICK HERE IF YOU DON’T SEE THE TWITTER FEED

The game will be televised on ESPN2 and will be available for streaming on ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN app.

RELATED STORIES:

LSU is on an eight-game win streak, including a straight six-game stretch against SEC opponents.

Alabama is on a four-game win streak, which started with a nearly 20-blowout upset of then No. 4 ranked Auburn on Jan. 15.

Both teams won their test of the BIG 12-SEC Challenge on Jan. 25, with LSU defeating Texas and Alabama defeating Kansas State.

No. 22 LSU and Alabama will tipoff at 6 p.m. This game will be the LSU men’s basketball team has played since the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26.

____________

Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.

Download the 9Sports app

Also, check out our Facebook Page for more basketball and other sports.

Like the WAFB Sports Facebook Page

____________

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.