Legal Corner: Are Oral Contracts Binding in Louisiana?

Answer: Exceptions are a way of objecting to a case going forward before addressing the merits of the case. For example, if you get sued in a place you have never been, you would file an Exception of Venue, and you would not have to respond to the allegations until the court rules that it is the proper place for the suit. Another example is if someone waits until the time has passed to file a suit - known as Statute of Limitations in Common Law, and Prescription in Louisiana Law, you would file an Exception of Prescription. Other examples are Exceptions of Vagueness - when the petition does not make clear what the basis of the suit is, or and Exception of Jurisdiction, for when a court does not have the authority to hear certain types of law.