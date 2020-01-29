Joe Burrow wins the Manning Award

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow took home the 2019 Manning Award presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Manning Award is given to the top quarterback in the nation.
Burrow threw for an FBS record 60 touchdown passes in his senior season. Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns in LSU’s win over Clemson, 42-25, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
“I’ve not sure we’ve ever seen a quarterback have the high level of sustained and consistent excellence against a very challenging schedule that Joe Burrow had this season,” said Archie Manning in a release. “Week-in and week-out, he played elite-level football while leading his team to victory. He simply didn’t have an off-day all season-long, which is amazing. And then in the postseason, he managed to take his game to another level. It’s been a pleasure to watch Joe this year.
The Manning Award, was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that takes into consideration the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. The award is voted on by a panel of local and national media, as well as each of the Mannings.
