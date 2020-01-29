Homeless woman says living on streets makes her victim of sex trafficking

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The yearly survey to count homeless people in Southwest Louisiana is underway. The purpose is to help qualify for funding to help them.
In Lake Charles, the count itself is a way to extend help and services. It’s also a chance to get a closer look at what they go through.
The homeless count is a two-night reprieve from life on the streets for those who participate. Besides having a chance to shower, a couple of hot meals and getting supplies. It's a place to sleep in safety.
Twenty-nine year old Tessa Simons says she has been a victim of sex trafficking on the street.
“They'll make you struggle and won't feed you for some days to the point where, you're like running out of options and you're thinking like, ‘I don't know what to.’ And they're like, ‘I’ve got something for you to make a little bit of money.' And you, being so hungry and so cold for so many days, and you want to protect and provide for your family, that you just finally cave in, like, 'okay, I’ll do whatever it takes so we could eat today,'” said Simons.
Tessa, from Montana, says she's safe when she's with her husband, but living on the streets poses difficulties for him too. He identifies himself as Antonio Wright from Mississippi and says he’s trying to find work.
“I’m trying to get into a house right now for my family,” he said.
"Trying to get, we just got him signed up for a TWIC card. Those TWIC and safety cards are really important out here, and not being from here, we didn't know that," adds Tessa.
The couple has a three-month-old baby placed in foster care. A big problem many here have is getting IDs needed for many reasons including work. Theft is a big problem. And past troubles often make it difficult to move forward.
Still, homeless people like Lawrence Thibodeaux, appreciate the temporary shelter and the help they get.
"It helps me like I could bathe. I could sleep. Cause, the other night I was at the tent. I was sleeping outside and I woke up. And I had to go get stitches. Somebody beat me up while I was sleepin," said Thibodeaux.
Joseph Thompson says the solution is to find the cause for each person.
"First, we must understand how they became homeless. Without that, they'll go back to being homeless,” said Thompson.
Thompson says he was homeless but is no longer. He says substance abuse, mental illness, domestic violence and economics are the four main reasons for homelessness.
Homeless people who were not there Monday night are still welcome to attend Tuesday night, the second and final night of this homeless count.
It’s at the Purple Heart Recreation Center at 4305 Avenue H in Lake Charles.
