FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The clouds and chill linger today; more showers early Friday

With a busy weekend ahead for rodeo activities, Mardi Gras balls, and the big game, our weather couldn’t be better with no rain for either Saturday or Sunday. The most we’ll see are a few clouds but some sunshine will also return and finally boost our highs back into the 60s to even near 70 by Sunday. Rain chances return next week with a shot at finally some chillier air returning by the middle of next week, although just how much chillier is yet to be seen!