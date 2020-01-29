FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The clouds and chill linger today; more showers early Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With our first of two storm systems having now departed, clouds and some occasional patches of drizzle are all that are left behind for the morning commute. Temperatures are also starting off cooler with 40s as you head out the door but breezy northerly winds will make for wind chill values in the 30s.
Although the rain has moved out, sunshine will be hard to find as thick clouds through the day keep a chilly feel in place through the day with afternoon high temperatures stuck in the 50s, so you’ll want to plan to keep on those light jackets through the day. Temperatures bottom out in the lower to middle 40s and despite the chill, not cold enough for a frost or freeze.
Limited sunshine returns on Thursday with tomorrow’s forecast again dominated by slightly cooler than average temperatures in the 50s for highs. Rain chances return late Thursday night into Friday morning, but these showers look to stay on the light and dominate mainly the first half of the day on Friday.
Rain amounts stay less than ¼” and move out by Friday afternoon and evening. Again, clouds remain thick, thus helping to keep temperatures cooler than historical averages on Friday by just a few degrees, with highs in the upper 50s.
With a busy weekend ahead for rodeo activities, Mardi Gras balls, and the big game, our weather couldn’t be better with no rain for either Saturday or Sunday. The most we’ll see are a few clouds but some sunshine will also return and finally boost our highs back into the 60s to even near 70 by Sunday. Rain chances return next week with a shot at finally some chillier air returning by the middle of next week, although just how much chillier is yet to be seen!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
