FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly afternoon, cloudy into our Thursday with cool temperatures

As we move into Thursday we will be seeing more cloud cover throughout the area, but we will see a few more breaks in the clouds overall, which will allow for a little better feeling across the region, even though temperatures won’t be significantly warmer. Highs tomorrow will be topping out in the middle to upper 50′s, but once again we remain dry for the day. As we move into the afternoon and evening hours, moisture as well as cloud cover begins to increase as we see our next disturbance moving in from the southwest, and this system will be much like the one we experienced on Sunday. A few showers will be possible as we head into the late evening hours of Thursday and early morning hours of Friday, with the majority of the rain falling during the overnight period and it will remain on the light side according to the latest model guidance. Models show this low just a little further south and it keeps the majority of the rain over the Gulf and just throws a few light showers into the area through the early morning hours of Friday and keeps the cloud cover around, but begins to dry us out as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs Friday will still be in the upper 50′s as we begin to warm up slowly moving into the weekend.