FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly afternoon, cloudy into our Thursday with cool temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A chilly afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as clouds have been blanketing our area. The good news is we have remained dry for the day.
Going into the evening and overnight hours temperatures really won’t be dropping all that much as cloud cover will be sticking around as well as winds are forecast to stay up as well, which will limit the amount of cooling we see. If you are heading out this evening definitely go ahead and take a jacket with you as we will bee seeing temperatures fall into the lower 50′s and holding fairly steady, until the early morning hours in which we will see lows bottoming out in the upper 40′s. Winds have been quite strong during the afternoon hours so far and will relax a little staying between 5-10 mph, but even the little bit of breeze will make it feel cooler outside, so definitely make sure to dress accordingly as you may head out for any plans.
As we move into Thursday we will be seeing more cloud cover throughout the area, but we will see a few more breaks in the clouds overall, which will allow for a little better feeling across the region, even though temperatures won’t be significantly warmer. Highs tomorrow will be topping out in the middle to upper 50′s, but once again we remain dry for the day. As we move into the afternoon and evening hours, moisture as well as cloud cover begins to increase as we see our next disturbance moving in from the southwest, and this system will be much like the one we experienced on Sunday. A few showers will be possible as we head into the late evening hours of Thursday and early morning hours of Friday, with the majority of the rain falling during the overnight period and it will remain on the light side according to the latest model guidance. Models show this low just a little further south and it keeps the majority of the rain over the Gulf and just throws a few light showers into the area through the early morning hours of Friday and keeps the cloud cover around, but begins to dry us out as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs Friday will still be in the upper 50′s as we begin to warm up slowly moving into the weekend.
For the weekend as a whole we are looking absolutely perfect with highs in the middle 60′s on Saturday and then upper 60′s as we head into Sunday as the sunshine returns and we are left with just a few clouds around. A lot of events going on this weekend as we have Mardi Gras balls, rodeo festivities, and of course the big game on Sunday. Any plans will be just fine as we are expecting any weather issues although at night it will be chilly with lows in the lower to middle 40′s so just a jacket needed to help stay warm.
As we glance into next week temperatures warm briefly into the lower 70′s for Monday and Tuesday as a warm front is lifting through the region bringing a warm up, but also the rain chances back. There are signs of a cool down as we head into the middle and later part of next week, so something to watch for as it’s still too early to see how much of a cool down is in store, but something worth noting. just have to make it through the next couple of days, before a beautiful weekend is in store.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
