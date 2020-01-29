Dylann Roof appeals convictions, death sentence in killing of 9 black church members

RICHMOND, Va. (WCSC/AP) - White supremacist Dylann Roof is appealing his convictions and death sentence in the killing of nine church members in downtown Charleston, according to a report by the Associated Press.
On Tuesday, Roof argued that he was suffering from schizophrenia and other psychological disorders when he represented himself at his capital trial.
In a legal brief filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Roof’s lawyers said that when a judge allowed him to represent himself during the penalty phase of his federal trial, he was a 22-year-old ninth-grade dropout “who believed his sentence didn’t matter because white nationalists would free him from prison after an impending race war.”
In 2017, Roof was sentenced to death for the massacre at Mother Emanuel AME church. Nine people were killed in the racially-motivated shooting in 2015.
Authorities say Roof sat with parishioners in Bible study before opening fire in an effort to start a war between races.
Roof is currently on death row at the penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.
On June 17, 2015, Roof entered the Emanuel AME Church at 110 Calhoun St. at approximately 8:06 p.m. where he met with parishioners who were conducting a bible study.
After approximately an hour of studying, Roof stood up, pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the parishioners inside the hall.
The tragedy claimed the lives of the church’s pastor and State Sen. Clementa Pinckney, Cynthia Graham Hurd, Susie Jackson, Tywanza Sanders, Ethel Lance, Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor, Rev. Daniel L. Simmons Sr., Rev. Sharonda Singleton and Rev. Myra Thompson.
