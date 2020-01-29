Dusty Baker named new Houston Astros manager

Baker’s resume as a manager includes eight postseason appearances and a National League Pennant as skipper of the Giants in 2002. That season, San Francisco fell just one win shy of capturing a World Series championship. In recognition of his success, Baker has been named Manager of the Year three times in his illustrious career. He also holds the distinction of leading four different clubs to the postseason, which makes him one of just three managers in MLB history to accomplish this. Additionally, his clubs have finished first or second 14 times in his 22 seasons as a manager, reaching 90 or more victories on 10 occasions.