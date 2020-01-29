Cheniere Energy celebrates major milestone at Sabine Pass terminal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cameron’s Cheniere LNG facility celebrated a major milestone, Tuesday.
The energy giant produced and exported its 1,000th cargo of LNG. The milestone shipment comes less than four years after the company’s first cargo with gas was sent out from Sabine Pass LNG in Louisiana in February 2016.
“A thousand exports of LNG is just incredible for the industry," said Maas Hinz Vice President & General Manager of the Sabine Pass Facility.
In 2016, the first shipment of liquefied natural gas was produced at Cheniere’s Sabine Pass Facility. Fast forward to today, and the energy giant now stands as the first LNG company in the world to hit that milestone in less than 4 years.
“To have achieved it so quickly, it’s just fantastic, so it’s a massive celebration and achievement for Cheniere and Sabine Pass,” said Hinz.
It’s an achievement that Hinz said is largely due to the resources along the Cameron coast.
“We’ve got very large gas reserves...we’ve got the capability of the people in this area--that means we can man these plants which are difficult to build..difficult to operate. We’ve got the capability of the people in the area to enable us to do it successfully.”
Since beginning operations, Cheniere has been able to produce over 25 million gallons of LNG each year, to more than 35 countries. To put things into perspective, that’s enough natural gas to power all of Texas for nearly 5 years.
“We’ve got a very large facility here in Louisiana, but we’ve also got a facility in Texas as well...between those 2 facilities, we’re above 30 export countries," Hinz said.
With the amount of success the company has been able to achieve in this short time-span, Hinz said there are no plans on slowing things down in 2020.
Sabine Pass Terminal Information
Site: 1000+
AcresAccessibility: 40′
ChannelProximity: 3.7 Nautical Miles from Coast
Berths: 2 docks
Storage: 5 tanks (17 Bcfe)
Vaporization: 4.0 Bcf/d Send out
In-Service: 2008
“We’ve got train 6 that’s in construction and going to come online in the next few years and then we’re going to continue to grow the industry and squeeze as much out of the trains as we can,” Hinz said.
In a press release, Cheniere CEO Jack Fusco said that the tanker is headed to France.
The SPL Project consists of six natural gas liquefaction trains, five of which are fully operational and one is under construction. The CCL Project, located in south Texas, consists of three trains, two of which are fully operational and one is under construction and expected to be operational in 2021. Adjacent to the CCL Project, Cheniere is developing and commercializing its Stage 3 expansion, which recently received a federal regulatory authorization.
Cheniere has emerged as the largest buyer of natural gas in the U.S., purchasing an average of 6B cf/day of natural gas from more than 70 producers and shipped on 25 pipelines.
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Houston, Cheniere Energy employs nearly 1,400 people. The company closed 2018 with a $471 million profit on $8.0 billion of revenue. Cheniere has emerged as the largest buyer of natural gas in the United States.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.