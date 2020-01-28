Woman charged with capital murder in death of Heidi Broussard

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Magen Rose Fieramusca has been indicted in connection with the death of Heidi Broussard.
Broussard, 33, and her infant daughter Margot Carey were reported missing in Austin before her body was found in the trunk of a car near Houston. The baby was found safe.
Broussard is a Southwest Louisiana native but was living in Austin at the time of her death.
Fieramusca, 33, has been charged with capital murder, Austin station KXAN is reporting.
Fieramusca was plotting to keep Broussard’s baby as her own, according to court records.
