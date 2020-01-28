Woman charged with capital murder in death of Heidi Broussard

Woman charged with capital murder in death of Heidi Broussard
Magen Rose Fieramusca has been indicted on a charge of capital murder in connection with the death of Heidi Broussard. (Source: Austin Police Department)
January 28, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 5:17 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Magen Rose Fieramusca has been indicted in connection with the death of Heidi Broussard.

Broussard, 33, and her infant daughter Margot Carey were reported missing in Austin before her body was found in the trunk of a car near Houston. The baby was found safe.

Broussard is a Southwest Louisiana native but was living in Austin at the time of her death.

Fieramusca, 33, has been charged with capital murder, Austin station KXAN is reporting.

Fieramusca was plotting to keep Broussard’s baby as her own, according to court records.

A vigil was held to remember the life of Heidi Broussard, whose infant daughter is now back home safe with family. (Source: KEYE/family photo/CNN)

