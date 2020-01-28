Two men arrested following Jennings shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested for a shooting in Jennings following a traffic stop near Welsh, according to Jennings Police.
The Jennings Police Department says that Welsh Police conducted the traffic stop on I-10 on Jan. 26, 2020. During a search of the vehicle officers found a number of spent bullet casings as well as a firearm.
While investigating officers received information that the vehicle was coming from Jennings.
Shortly after the traffic stop a victim walked into the Jennings Police Department to report a shooting.
During their investigation of the shooting Jennings Police say they identified the suspects as Brennan Hebert and Jaquon Pitre. Police believe Hebert and Pitre fired at the victim’s vehicle with the victim inside it.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
Both Hebert and Pitre have been arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder. Hebert is also facing unrelated charges in Welsh.
