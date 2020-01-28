Tax filing season begins Monday, what changes to expect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting Monday, you can submit your 2019 tax returns.
Starting Monday, Jan. 27, Louisiana taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers.
Louisiana File Online allows taxpayers to:
- File returns and pay taxes electronically
- Check the status of individual income tax refunds
- Amend current and prior-year tax returns
- Request a filing extension
Tax season officially kicked off on Monday, and it’s already keeping local agents like Gerry Broussard busy.
When it comes to filing your W-2, Broussard said, for the most part, there aren’t many changes from last year’s season. However, there is one change on the W-4, known as the Employee Withholding Certificate, that you’ll want to be aware of.
“Everyone should file a new W-4 with their employer...the form is complicated, most people won’t be able to figure it out.”
Broussard said the change is due to a budget act passed by Congress in December.
"They're trying to get people to break even...they don't want to give the big refunds, they want people to break even--not owe, not get anything back--and most people like to get something back because they use it as a forced savings account."
Enhanced security measures will also play a role this tax season, after several cyber attacks on Louisiana’s government in 2019. LDR has implemented enhanced security measures to protect Louisiana taxpayers from identity theft and other types of tax fraud.
If returns do not trigger any fraud indicators, taxpayers due refunds can expect them within 45 days of the filing date if they file electronically and within 14 weeks if they file paper returns.
Broussard said when filing taxes, it’s important to remember that tax returns include every bit of information a scammer needs to steal your identity.
“I can’t really speak on those guidelines..because we don’t want the hackers to know, but they have given us guidelines and we have things we have to do to protect the taxpayer’s information."
As you begin filing here’s what she says you need to do.
- Make sure your information is secure.
- Don’t email w-2′s
- Never text pictures of social security cards.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue says processing your return and refund is expected to take 2 to 3 weeks from the date you file.
Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR, including name, address and telephone number.
If you have moved or changed your name since your last tax filing, update your contact information at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/AddressChange.
The deadline to file 2019 tax returns and pay any tax owed is Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
More than 150 million individual tax returns for the 2019 tax year are expected to be filed, with the vast majority of those coming before the traditional April tax deadline, according to the IRS.
In addition, IRS tax help is available 24 hours a day on IRS.gov, the official IRS website, where people can find answers to tax questions and resolve tax issues online. The Let Us Help You page helps answer most tax questions, and the IRS Services Guide (PDF) links to these and other IRS services.
