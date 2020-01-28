SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2020.
Trevor Patrick Bloch, 28, Missouri City, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Milson James Washington Jr., 32, Breaux Bridge: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
David James Cormier, 49, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams for less).
Kevin Joseph Armstrong, 59, Iowa: Out of state detainer.
Gerald Allen Beaudeaux, 31, Vinton: Federal detainer.
Anthony Lynn Courville, 27, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
Bairon Rene Flores-Portillo, 24, Oberlin: Federal detainer.
Kirk Anthony Lavergne, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; disturbing the peace.
Travis Jordan Rayburn, 32, Lake Charles: Attempted possession of a Schedule II drug.
David Truette Rougeau, 58, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kai Briyon Murray, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Ledayeantae Raymon Thibodeaux, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lionel Anthony Bryant, 38, Westlake: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
