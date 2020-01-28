‘Outlet Challenge’ has school officials warning parents of safety concerns

“By the time they could see a fire happening, it could be to the point that a fire extinguisher may not control it, especially if it’s inside the wall itself. You’re more than likely not going to able to control it at all. It will need to burn through the wall before a fire extinguisher will be able to do anything about it. At that time if there is a fire and they can’t see it when we get there, we will have to break through the wall to find that fire and also check for extension into the wall,” said Jones.